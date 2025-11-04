Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reborn Coffee Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of REBN stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.10. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 995.56% and a negative net margin of 152.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.21% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.