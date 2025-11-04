Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Polar Power Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.79% of Polar Power worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

