Milestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.