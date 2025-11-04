Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $412.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.09 and a 200-day moving average of $464.32. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

