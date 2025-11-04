Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,645 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

