Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 531,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.