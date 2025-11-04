Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.