Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,916 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

