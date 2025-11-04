Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,406 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

