Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries FY2025 Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.8%

PPG stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

