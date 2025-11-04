Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

