Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

