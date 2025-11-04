Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 257,158 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7%

NVO opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.