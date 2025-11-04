L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 161.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

