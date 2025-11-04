MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Down 36.2% in October

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $385.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average is $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.58 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,065,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,534,020. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 107,493 shares of company stock worth $33,830,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

