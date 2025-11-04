Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 133,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

