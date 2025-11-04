iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 632.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.