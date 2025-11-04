Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
