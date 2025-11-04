Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) and Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Token Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 10.54% 23.84% 11.14% Token Cat N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and Token Cat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $691.33 billion 3.92 $59.25 billion $7.08 35.88 Token Cat $36.65 million 0.82 -$25.76 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Token Cat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amazon.com and Token Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 1 1 51 3 3.00 Token Cat 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $291.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Token Cat.

Volatility and Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Token Cat has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Token Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Token Cat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Token Cat on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Token Cat

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

