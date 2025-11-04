Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.