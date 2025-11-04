BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

