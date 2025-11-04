Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

