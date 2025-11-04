Rareview Capital LLC Sells 20,462 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Rareview Capital LLC cut its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises about 2.1% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rareview Capital LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 301.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,541 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $367,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 141,776 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 193.4% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

