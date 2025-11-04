Rareview Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Rareview Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Inv Vk Mun Tr accounts for 1.4% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inv Vk Mun Tr worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Mun Tr Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

