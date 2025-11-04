Rareview Capital LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust $BHK

Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

