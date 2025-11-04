Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. $HIX Shares Bought by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Fund II accounts for 1.0% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 31.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $60,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 69,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

