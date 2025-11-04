GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

