Randall Black Buys 478 Shares of Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Black bought 478 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $25,859.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,103.30. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CZFS opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. Citizens Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

CZFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 14,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

