Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 248,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.