Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.