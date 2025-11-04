Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 19.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,658,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 286,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartier Resources

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

