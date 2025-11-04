Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,833,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $724.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $730.27 and its 200 day moving average is $735.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $424.99 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.79, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

