VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF $IHY Position Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

IHY stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

