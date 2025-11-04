NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,596.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $621.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

