Holistic Financial Partners Buys Shares of 2,860 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

