NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi $SNY

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 595,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

