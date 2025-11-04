NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,968,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
