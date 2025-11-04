International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE IBM opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.32. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

