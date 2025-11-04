Analysts Set Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWBC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

