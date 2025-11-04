Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $39,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

