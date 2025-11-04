Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

PFE stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

