Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. This trade represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $7,503,323.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $44,824,931. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

