NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 202.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

View Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.