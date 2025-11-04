Code Waechter LLC Buys Shares of 2,446 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

