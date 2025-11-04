Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

