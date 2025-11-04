Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $392.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.67 and its 200 day moving average is $261.48. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $409.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.