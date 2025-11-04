Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

