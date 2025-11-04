Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-6.300 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Clorox has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Clorox by 23.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,134,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 217,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 25.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Clorox by 12.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.