Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.270 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,002,000 after purchasing an additional 654,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,858,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,709,000 after purchasing an additional 539,913 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,059,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,496,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

