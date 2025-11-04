EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $47,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

